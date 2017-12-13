Sporting CP Targeting Return of 'Beloved' Former Striker Islam Slimani From Leicester

Leicester striker Islam Slimani could be set for a return to former club Sporting CP, talkSPORT have reported.

The Algerian forward joined the Foxes from Portugal last summer for a reported £29m, but has struggled to impress in the Premier League.

Slimani is now being linked with an exit in January, with Sporting believed to be interested in reacquiring his services.

The Portuguese club are monitoring the 29-year-old's situation, and could make an approach if he becomes available.





Slimani scored a prolific 27 goals for Sporting in his final season before making the switch to Leicester. However, he has failed to replicate that form in England's top flight, finding the net seven times in the Premier League last season.

This campaign he has started just once and made a further eight appearances as a substitute.

Sporting are believed to be hopeful of signing Slimani on loan in January before potentially making the move permanent in the summer.





Asked about the speculation - via A Bola - Sporting manager Jorge Jesus said: “Every club in the world takes advantage of the winter market to make adjustments. It’s just that some teams have more money than others. I don’t like to talk about players who are not in Sporting.





“Slimani is a beloved player for the club. We know Slimani isn’t playing, but we do not have data to say anything. Now he’s a beloved player for his colleagues, coaches and supporters. They want him here, I understand.”

He is reportedly determined to secure an exit, having played just nine minutes of football since the arrival of new manager Claude Puel.

Watford and Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Slimani, although both have been put off by Leicester's attempts to recoup most of the £29m they paid for the striker.





It remains to be seen whether Leicester will decrease their demands in the coming weeks.