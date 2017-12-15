Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 18

The Premier League returns at the weekend after a brilliant round of midweek fixtures that served up drama at both ends of the table.

Both Manchester clubs won, as did Chelsea, Tottenham and Burnley, as David Silva, Romelu Lukaku, Willian, Son Heung-min and Ashley Barnes all starred for their respective clubs.

Plenty of players recorded decent points hauls in fantasy football on Tuesday and Wednesday, but who do you need in your team? Here are some pointers for the upcoming weekend of top flight games.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Nick Pope - Pope has benefitted from Burnley's brilliant defensive record this season and made seven saves in the 1-0 win over Stoke.





Jordan Pickford - Sam Allardyce has made Everton stubborn at the back and Pickford now has three clean sheets in four games.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Who's Not





Hugo Lloris - He was left with little to do against Brighton but not many would back Lloris to leave the Etihad on Saturday with a clean sheet against Manchester City.

Mathew Ryan - Brighton have lost their way in recent weeks and Ryan has just one shutout in six matches.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Nacho Monreal - Arsenal have four clean sheets in their last six Premier League games and the Spaniard is a mainstay in the Gunners side.

Angelo Ogbonna - David Moyes has made West Ham a little stronger at the back in recent weeks, succeeding in keeping out both Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of four days.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Who's Not





David Luiz - The Brazilian seems to be on Antonio Conte's bad side at the moment and is also struggling with a knee problem.





Charlie Daniels - Bournemouth are without a clean sheet in four games and Daniels is yet to make the attacking contributions that have made him a fantasy favourite in recent seasons.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





David Silva - City's little magician has four goals in his last three games and faces a Tottenham defence missing Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez.





Willian - The Brazilian made the most of a rare start against Huddersfield, netting once and setting up another two in the 3-1 away win.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Who's Not





Richarlison - The Watford winger grabbed an assist at Selhurst Park but is struggling to be fit for the tie with Huddersfield.





Aaron Ramsey - Ramsey missed the 0-0 draw with West Ham and could be out until the New Year with a hamstring complaint.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Shinji Okazaki - The Japan international was at his poaching best against Southampton, scoring twice and grabbing an assist in the 4-1 victory.





Wayne Rooney - After a dreadful slump, Rooney is now playing near his best and has five goals in his last four games.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Who's Not





Alvaro Morata - The Chelsea striker has a back problem and could miss Southampton's visit to Stamford Bridge.





Tammy Abraham - Abraham started the season brightly but is now without a Premier League goal since October.