End of an Era: Brazil Legend Kaka Officially Announces His Retirement From Football

After months of speculation, Kaka has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Confirming the news in a tweet posted on Sunday, the midfielder described his career as "much more than I could ever imagine" adding that he is "ready for the next journey" as well as thanking God for his experiences.

Father,

It was much more than I could ever imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amem.



Pai,

Foi muito mais do que eu pedi ou imaginei!Obrigado! Eis-me aqui para próxima jornada. Em nome de Jesus. Amém. pic.twitter.com/PofZBAV0BE — Kaka (@KAKA) December 17, 2017

In a sixteen year professional career, Kaka won the 2002 World Cup for Brazil, making 92 appearances and scoring 29 goals in all for his country. In his club career, he won the 2003/04 Serie A and 2006/07 Champions League with AC Milan, as well as the 2011/12 La Liga title with Real Madrid.

The legendary Brazilian also won an array of individual honours, and his 2007 Ballon d'Or title is the last time anyone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lifted football's most prestigious individual honour.

Kaka's retirement comes at the end of a three year spell with MLS side Orlando City, where he scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 75 league appearances.

In total, Kaka retires with 746 career appearances, 237 goals, eight major trophies and millions of hearts won around the world of football.

A sad day for football to see this legend hang up his boots!