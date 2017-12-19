Atletico Madrid Report Barcelona to FIFA After Learning an Approach Has Been Made for Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have put a complaint in to FIFA after learning Barcelona approached star striker Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Blaugrana in recent weeks, and it would appear there is truth to the reports with Atleti now taking action against the Spanish league leaders for trying to talk to Griezmann, as reported by MARCA.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 26-year-old, who recently got caught up in a race row for dressing up as a black basketballer, is under contract with the Colchoneros until June 2022, and the club will supposedly put the integrity of the the league being at stake in their complaint.

Atleti believe that whilst Barcelona genuinely want the player, the league leaders are trying to unsettle Griezmann and destabilise the rest of the dressing room as they try to fend off their challenge in La Liga.

Atletico are preparing a formal complaint to FIFA about Barcelona 😱



They are aware that there has been contact with Antoine Griezmann.



DETAILS 👇https://t.co/gz94HBYqWq pic.twitter.com/tZrxANN5Ly — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) December 19, 2017

Diego Simeone's side are only six points behind Barca in second place and still haven't lost, and Ernesto Valverde would like more breathing space.

It will be interesting to see how Atletico handle the situation, especially with Diego Costa available for registration in January following his move from Chelsea.

The Spaniard is returning to the club after a three-year stint in west London, and can finally play with the club's transfer embargo now over. It could spell the end for Griezmann, who was a whisker away from leaving for Manchester United last summer.

