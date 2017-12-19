Napoli Reach Agreement to Sign Benevento's Amato Ciciretti in June

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Napoli have reached an agreement to sign Benevento attacking midfielder Amato Ciciretti next summer.


The 23-year-old played his youth football with Lazio and AS Roma, getting loaned out on four occasions while attached to I Giallorossi before moving to Benevento on a permanent deal two years ago.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ciciretti is great at taking free kicks and shots from distance, but he is also a good defensive player who isn't afraid to make tackles.

Gazzetta report that the player's move to Napoli is already a done deal, as a five-year contract has already been agreed upon. The Italian has scored two goals and delivered one assist in eight starts for the Serie A side so far this season and has started attracting attention from other clubs in Europe.

If the report is to be believed, however, then the Partenopei have stolen a march on other competitors for his signature.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Inter Milan and Genoa are said to have a keen interest in sighing the talented attacker as well, but he could arrive in Naples for no cost as he will be out of contract in the summer. 


There is also the possibility of the player making the move in January on a cut-price deal, which would certainly be the better option for his current club.


Benevento are said to be unwilling to let Ciceretti leave, but having taken just one point from their 17 matches in the Italian top flight, things really can't get that much worse and they might as well.

