Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that the Premier League's busy festive period was a key factor in his move to north London.

The 26-year-old moved to the Emirates for roughly £45m in the summer from Lyon, and will be spending his first Christmas in England. Lacazette told the club's website that he looks forward to playing in December because it will be a unique experience, with few other domestic leagues' fixtures stretching over the holiday period.

"One of the reasons I came to London was so I could experience this period. They’ve given me quite a few tips on nutrition, on how to be careful and get a lot of rest," he said.

"They also told me how, despite it all, I should enjoy time with my nearest and dearest because often, people who are close to you come to London during this time."

The former Lyon striker continued "They’ll come for the holidays. In France, it’s the school holidays and so my brothers and parents can come to London and we can enjoy the Christmas holidays in London as a family.

"When every weekend you watch the Premier League, you tell yourself, one day why not? You think about one day feeling that atmosphere and experiencing that time in December, experiencing a season in the Premier League and knowing what it’s like."

Lacazette's first game of this hectic schedule is against Liverpool on Friday, where the France international will be looking to end a run of four games without a goal.