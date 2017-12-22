Arsenal will host Liverpool on Friday in a Premier League clash between two top six sides.

Liverpool sits in fourth entering the match, while Arsenal is one point behind in fifth. Both sides won their last Premier League game, with Arsenal beating Newcastle 1-0 and Liverpool romping Bournemouth 4–0.

Arsenal is coming off a midweek Carabao Cup triumph over West Ham.

When these two teams met earlier this season, a much-hyped matchup gave way to Liverpool dominance and the worst Arsenal performance of the season. The Reds toppled Arsenal 4–0 on Aug. 27 at Anfield.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

