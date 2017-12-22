Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 19

With the Christmas schedule now in full swing, Premier League fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

The highlight this weekend is Friday evening's battle between Arsenal and Liverpool, while Burnley host Tottenham and Manchester United visit Leicester in other high profile matches.

Before Friday's deadline, here's who to look out for and who to shake off for your fantasy team.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Mathew Ryan - The Australian was a star performer in Brighton's goalless draw against Burnley and faces a below average Watford.





Lukasz Fabianski - Fabianski saved a penalty in the 3-1 defeat at Everton and will be confident of making more stops against Crystal Palace.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Who's Not





Fraser Forster - The England stopper is without a clean sheet in nine games, with Southampton badly out of form right now.





Jack Butland - The Stoke ace has been shipping plenty of goals recently, conceding 11 in four games.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Marcos Alonso - The Spaniard has carried his goalscoring form from last season into this campaign and has a goal and an assist in his last two games.





Aaron Cresswell - West Ham have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league and Cresswell is a regular part of David Moyes' team.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Who's Not





Stephen Ward - The Burnley defender has a knock and missed the draw with Brighton last Saturday.





Kiko Femenia - Watford have lost momentum in recent weeks and Femenia will miss a few games over the Christmas period due to injury.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Jesse Lingard - The Manchester United attacking midfielder has four goals and an assist in his last five games.





Gylfi Sigurdsson - After a horrific start at his new club, Everton's Icelandic wizard now has three goals in his last six league appearances.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Who's Not





Dele Alli - The England talisman has been widely criticised in recent weeks and hasn't picked up many points.





Cesc Fabregas - Chelsea's intricate midfielder picked up 15 league assists last year but won't get near that figure this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Wayne Rooney - The ex-England international has plundered in the goals for Everton recently, netting five times in his last five games.





Laurent Depoitre - The Huddersfield striker was in inspired form during his side's 4-1 demolition of Watford and is a cheap option for your team.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Who's Not





Tammy Abraham - The 20-year-old started the season impressively but has not been able to sustain that form.





Manolo Gabbiadini - The Southampton striker hasn't scored since October and isn't a guaranteed starter for the Saints.