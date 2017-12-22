VIDEO: David Beckham Jokingly Recalls Infamous Boot Incident With Former Manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United star David Beckham has opened up on the infamous boot incident that stemmed from a heated argument with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003.

Beckham, who took a boot to the face in the changing room after Sir Alex kicked a pile of clothes, was pretty irate on the day. But 14 years later, he can laugh about it.

Speaking at a recent Grassroot Soccer Gala in London, the retired star recalled the incident, claiming that it was the moment he discovered how accurate the former coach was.

"On Champions League nights the boss would always come out onto the pitch he would be taking penalties and free-kicks and telling all of the players how great he was when he played," he said, to everyone's amusement.

"The time when I really got to find out how great he was was the game against Arsenal. I'd made a couple of mistakes during the game and he came into the changing room and we had a couple of words.

"He started to walk over to me and he kicked a pile of clothes on the floor. Out came this boot and it hit me and then I realised how accurate he actually was."

Ferguson had previously given his version of events in his autobiography, which was released in 2013.

"He was around 12 feet from me. Between us on the floor lay a row of boots," he wrote. "David swore. I moved towards him, and as I approached I kicked a boot.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

"It hit him right above the eye. Of course he rose to have a go at me and the players stopped him."

Beckham left United for Real Madrid that year, and would go on to play for AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain before calling it quits. Ferguson went on to coach United for 10 more years, announcing his retirement four years ago.