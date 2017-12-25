Chelsea vs Brighton Match Preview: Key Battles, Team News and More

By 90Min
December 25, 2017

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day. A win for the home side would potentially bring them level on points with second place Manchester United.

In regards to last campaign, it has been a somewhat disappointing start for the Blues this season. Defeats to Burnley and Crystal Palace, along other lacklustre performances against the lower sides, have seen Chelsea come under some criticism this campaign. Unlike last season, the Chelsea starting eleven has changed regularly, while extra fixtures have meant that preparation for games has been more limited.

FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CHELSEA

As for the visitors, the Seagulls have been impressive this season. Their defensive power, along with the creativity of Pascal Gross has meant that they currently sit in 12th. A win against Chelsea might be a bit of a stretch on Boxing Day, however a draw against the Blues is more than likely, especially with the defensive organisation of the Seagulls.

Key Battles

Morata vs Duffy

Alvaro Morata has scored nine times in the league this season. Without the Spaniard in the side, the Blues have looked lost at times. After serving a suspension the ex-Real Madrid man is back and will be certainly raring to go come kick off.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Shane Duffy has been in great form this season, and has seemed to relish his battles against the Premier Leagues best strikers. The Irishman will definitely be looking forward to his upcoming clash against Morata on Tuesday, and if the ex-Everton man is successful, his side could well leave Stamford Bridge with a point.

Kante vs Stephens

N'Golo Kante has been his usual self this season, and will be looking to once again control the midfield against the Seagulls on Boxing Day.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Dale Stephens has impressed this season. His ability to control the tempo of a game and his accuracy in passing has gained many admirers. If given the time against Chelsea, Stephens could take control of the entire game, however it doesn't seem likely as Kante is an expert in not allowing his opponents time and space.

Team News

Chelsea

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After serving a suspension Morata is set to return up front. Charly Musonda is out with a groin injury.

Brighton

Izzy Brown is ineligible to play, as he is on loan from Chelsea. Steven Sidwell is out as well, due to a back injury.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois - Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Christensen - Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso - Pedro, Morata, Hazard.

Brighton (4-4-2): Ryan - Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong - Knockaert, Kayal, Stephens, March - Gross, Murray.

Prediction

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

A Chelsea win is on the cards. Despite the defensive prowess that the Seagulls possess, the attacking threat that Chelsea have will prove to be too much and a comfortable win is likely for the Blues.

Chelsea 3-0 Brighton

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters