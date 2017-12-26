Burnley's superb first half was canceled out as Jesse Lingard played hero in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Burnley. Chelsea keeps pressure on United.
An injury-time strike from Manchester United's Jess Lingard ensured that the spoils were shared at Old Trafford as it had looked like a major upset was on as Burnley's incredible season of results continued.
Both sides came into the fixture in decent, rather than spectacular, form. Jose Mourinho's Reds had won four of their last six league games but were still a distant second behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.
Burnley, who have had a terrific season so far, were 7th and only two points outside the Champions League places. They had only lost two of their last six games, although their last match had seen Tottenham Hotspur dispose of the Clarets 3-0 at Turf Moor.
Mourinho made four changes to the United side that disappointingly drew against Leicester City with Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all starting in a 4-4-2 formation. For Sean Dyche he kept to his tried and tested personnel with one enforced change for Burnley being Ashley Barnes replacing the injured Chris Wood in attack in a slightly more defensive 4-5-1 formation.
To the surprise of the boisterous home crowd, Burnley started brightly and earned a free kick after a foul by Marcos Rojo on Jeff Hendrick within the first few minutes. A terrifically flighted ball by Johann Brag Gudmundsson into the United penalty area was clinically fired home by the recalled Ashley Barnes after United were unable to clear the first header.
The early goal sparked United into life and they began to impose themselves, but Burnley remained undaunted. Gudmundsson was causing the hosts problems and delivered yet another quality ball into the penalty area that Scott Arfield deftly volleyed on to United's bar, which left David De Gea in United's goal stranded, but it sympathetically bounced away for a goal kick.
United were picking up the pace and created a few opportunities in a short space of time; Juan Mata had a shot blocked, Romelu Lukaku almost got on the end of an Ashley Young cross and then Young himself brought a first save of the match from Nick Pope with a rasping shot from 25 yards out - but the Clarets remained unbreached.
Sustained pressure continued from United with Paul Pogba dictating in midfield, a couple of free-kicks punched clear by Nick Pope, followed by a flurry of corners. Burnley showed their dogged resistance which has served them so well this season, although they remained a threat on the counter-attack.
Burnley extended their lead in the 35th minute after earning a free kick on the edge of the Reds' area, 25 yards from goal. Belgium international Steven Defour stepped up and sublimely curled the ball over the wall and into the top corner, past De Gea's despairing dive. Temporarily, Old Trafford descended into a deafening silence.
The half drew to a close with United pressing, but Dyche's side worked tirelessly to maintain their priceless lead.
United tactically reshuffled for the start of the second half as Nemanja Matic started at center back partnering Phil Jones as Rojo and Ibrahimovic were replaced by Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but the Reds continued to press.
A wonderful Ashley Young cross along the six-yard line was guided purposefully towards goal by Jesse Lingard, which Pope did magnificently to deflect on to the crossbar and away to safety.
Within minutes, United hauled themselves back into the match as Young crossed again and Lingard cleverly backheeled into the corner of the net which sent the Theatre of Dreams into an eruption of noise.
United continued to work both flanks well with Shaw and Young looking threatening. The Reds were encamped in Burnley's half, but the Clarets had numbers back to repel the waves of attack as they peppered Pope's goal.
United had a free kick in a similar position to Defour's in the first half after Bardsley had lunged at Mkhitaryan. Pogba stepped up and went for the same corner of the goal too, but his effort was slightly too high and flew disappointingly into the Stretford End rather than the net.
As the game wore on, United seemed to run out of ideas and their approach became more direct than using the subtle play they had adopted earlier, to try to break down the resistance of the Burnley's defensive rearguard. Ultimately, the pressure told as a late free-kick from Juan Mata in stoppage time was converted by Lingard on the half-volley for United's equalizer and the England international's second of the match.
For all United's possession and continued pressing it is hard to begrudge Dyche's men at least the draw as they tenaciously got through many challenging spells during an enthralling contest.
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Spanish Duo Help Blues to Boxing Day Victory Over Seagulls
Chelsea beat Brighton 2-0 on Boxing Day, with goals on the day coming from Spanish duo Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso.
Chelsea began the game the better of the two sides, but despite looking dangerous they failed to create any clear cut chances in the first half. Cesc Fabregas was at the heart of everything that the Blues created, and in the 18th minute his side nearly broke the deadlock.
A great cross from Fabregas picked out Antonio Rudiger at the back post, who headed the ball back down to Tiémoué Bakayoko who missed from four yards out. It wasn't the easiest chance for the ex-Monaco man, due to the power of the knockdown, nevertheless, a player of his quality should have scored from so close in.
Chelsea continued to threaten, and in the 25th minute, they created another chance. It was Fabregas again who was the instigator. His chipped through ball found Victor Moses, who volleyed straight at Mat Ryan from only five yards out.
Despite being on the back-foot for the majority of the first period, Brighton went into the break all square.
The home side came out of the traps quickly after the break, and in the 46th minute, they were ahead.
It was a classic goal for the Blues, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata combined once again. It was a cross from Azpilicueta that picked out Morata who headed home from close range.
6 - Cesar Azpilicueta has assisted Alvaro Morata for six Premier League goals this season - the joint-most for one @ChelseaFC player to another in a single season (Fabregas-Costa 14-15 and Lampard-Drogba 09-10). Amigos.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017
The Blues kicked on after their goal, and in the 60th minute, they had their second. Spaniard Marcos Alonso scored with a glancing header from a Fabregas corner, and at this point, Chelsea had full control of proceedings.
Along with Fabregas, Eden Hazard was one of Chelsea's best players, and in the 65th minute, he nearly scored his side's third.
After a fantastic break from N'Golo Kante, Hazard found himself one on one with Ryan, but despite beating the Seagulls number one, Brighton captain Lewis Dunk cleared the ball off the line.
Chelsea finished the game as winners, and the win keeps them third and in touching distance of second place Manchester United. As for Brighton, it was another defeat on the road.
West Brom 0-0 Everton: Baggies & Blues Battle to Boring Boxing Day Draw
West Bromwich Albion and Everton have laboured to a 0-0 draw in the Midlands as both clubs looked to have had too much Christmas turkey for dinner.
An oft-turgid match saw the Baggies record a rare clean sheet while the Toffees extended their unbeaten run to seven matches under Sam Allardyce, albeit with a second stalemate in as many games.
The draw also saw the away side make it 12 Boxing Day clashes without defeat as both outfits stayed 19th and ninth in the Premier League standings respectively.
Salomon Rondon spurned a glorious chance to get the hosts up and running inside six minutes - the Venezuelan flicking Jay Rodriguez's inswinging cross wide of the upright.
Rodriguez put a good effort the wrong side of goal as the Baggies dominated early on, while Yannick Bolasie - back in the starting lineup for the first time in more than a year - fired a high and handsome effort over the bar in Everton's best chance after 25 minutes.
A dire affair was lacking in genuine quality and, Jordan Pickford's save from Chris Brunt's drive and Ahmed Hegazi's wayward header aside, both sides headed into the interval all square.
Rather watch paint dry.#WBAEVE— JohnLouisJones (@OH_Man_Blue) December 26, 2017
Mason Holgate was inches away from connecting from Morgan Schneiderlin's low centre just after the restart before the youngster was given the slip by Rondon down the opposite end - the striker, however, blazed wildly wide from a one-on-one with Pickford.
Ashley Williams saw his header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner held by Ben Foster in a rare shot on target, while Jonjoe Kenny superbly charged down Brunt's fierce strike as the sides traded blows.
Rodriguez and Tom Davies put efforts wide down opposite ends of the field, Matty Phillips missed Rodriguez's cross on the stretch and Sigurdsson wasted an Oumar Niasse cutback as the profligacy count mounted up.
Phillips and Brunt skied shots from promising positions while Foster thwarted Niasse twice late on, but neither team deserved to steal all three points at the Hawthorns.