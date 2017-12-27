Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Praises Relationship of Spanish Duo Following Win Over Brighton

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised the relationship between Spanish duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata following his side's win against Brighton on Boxing Day.

The Blues beat the Seagulls 2-0 on Boxing Day, with goals on the day coming from Morata and Marcos Alonso. Speaking after the win, Conte was full of praise for the relationship between Azpilicueta and Morata, as quoted by Sky Sports.

6 - Cesar Azpilicueta has assisted Alvaro Morata for six Premier League goals this season - the joint-most for one @ChelseaFC player to another in a single season (Fabregas-Costa 14-15 and Lampard-Drogba 09-10). Amigos. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

"Azpi is a defender with good feet and there is this great link between him and Alvaro, it's not the first time, I hope they continue in this way. Morata has to pay for not just one dinner but more for Azpi, if they invite me I want to go with them."

Chelsea's win was their sixth win in a row at Stamford Bridge, and when asked about their title chances, Conte insisted that his team are still fighting to retain their crown.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I think in this league there is great motivation for all to try to stay there and fight until the end. I don't know if we can do this for the title because it depends on Man City who are doing something extraordinary. To win every game and draw one means you are having a fantastic run.

"There is great motivation to find a place in the Champions League next year, there are four places for six top teams. Our start wasn't easy for many reasons but we want to work and improve. There are many competitions and we must be very proud to play every game."

The Blues stay third after their win, however a slip up from Manchester United means that only one point separates second and third spot.