Former Nigerian Star Urges Forward Ahmed Musa to Leave Leicester City Ahead of World Cup

Former Nigeria star Tijani Babangida has urged compatriot Ahmed Musa to leave Leicester City in the January transfer window, if the forward has any chance of forcing his way back into the national squad for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Speaking to African publication Complete Sports, the former Super Eagles winger stated he believes the time is now crucial for Musa to leave the former Premier League champions, having become a peripheral figure at the King Power Stadium in the past 12 months.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Babangida said: ”The best thing is for him to leave Leicester City in January either on loan or permanently.

"In a World Cup year, you want to be playing regularly to have a chance of getting selected by your national team coach. It will be difficult for him to make the team to Russia if the situation remains like this for him till the end of the season."

Having made a then club-record switch from CSKA Moscow to England for £16.6m in July 2016, 25-year-old Musa struggled to adapt to life in the English top-flight and has played only 18 times for the Foxes, scoring twice.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Yet to play a single league minute this term, his lack of playing time have seen his international chances diminish, with time is running out for Musa to force his way back into the international picture as he competes with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Henry Onyekuru in the attacking areas.

Babangida, who played for NIgeria between 1994 and 2004 still believes there opening is there for the forward, but that a change of club must come soon - either on-loan or permanently.

AFP/GettyImages

“His representative must help him make the right decision at this crucial time of his career", Babangida states. "He is a talented player and he should be thinking of how to revive his career now.

"The move to Leicester City has not worked out for him, but it is not the end of the world. He can still get things right if he takes the right step now.”