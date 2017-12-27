Neymar & Gerard Pique Reveal Their Earliest World Cup Memories in Candid Chat

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Neymar and Gerard Pique have opened up about their earliest memories of watching the World Cup in their native Brazil and Spain.

In a wide-ranging interview, the former Barcelona teammates sat down with the Players' Tribune to hold a lengthy personal chat on a number of topics ranging from Neymar's time with current side Paris Saint-Germain and their hopes for the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer.

Pique, who spent much of the talk interviewing Neymar, asked his former  teammate about what he remembers from the first encounter he had with the prestigious international tournament and also offered up his own memories of watching games on TV.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The centre-back said: "I … damn … ’94 … (Mauro) Tassotti elbowing Luis Enrique — our buddy Enrique — in the ’94 World Cup in the United States in the quarterfinals, and Spain getting eliminated 2–1 against Italy, and I remember Luis Enrique’s shirt, which was the white national team shirt, all wet in blood. 

"That’s my first memory. I remember being at home with all my family in Blanes on the Costa Brava — that was a summer house we had there — and it made a huge impact. It was the first image I remember from a World Cup."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Neymar replied: "Yeah, mine is from the ’94, too. But of Brazil. 

"Although, I was two years old, I think my first memory was on the TV, watching on TV and Romário scoring the goals, one goal that … that Romário scored against Holland I remember, that Bebeto crosses, and he takes first time, you know, and it’s a 'golazo.' 

"That’s the first one. And the second is from 2002. I watched the whole tournament and remember everything... including Ronaldo."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters