Former Newcastle Winger Hatem Ben Arfa Eyeing Premier League Return With Leicester City

Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa is reportedly unhappy at his current club Paris Saint-Germain and is eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Reports from French news outlet Le Parisien claim that the Frenchman is in talks to terminate his contact at PSG, which is set to run until June 2018.

But Ben Arfa is said to be looking for an exit as soon as January, and Leicester City have emerged at the favourites to take him on.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Ben Arfa made his name in England as a regular feature in Newcastle United's squad for three seasons. The Frenchman eventually fell out of favour with the Magpies and was shipped out on loan to Hull City in 2014. Ben Arfa officially left Newcastle in 2015 when he returned to France with a permanent move to Ligue 1 club Nice.

After a resurgent season with the club, Ben Arfa earned a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2016. The now 30-year-old Ben Arfa has reportedly grown frustrated at PSG where he has seen limited game time. He has not made a Ligue 1 appearance for this club this season, but has made three appearances in the Coupe de France.

Leicester manager Claude Puel looks keen to take Ben Arfa off of PSG's hands. Puel was the manager at Nice during Ben Arfa's impressive 17 league goal season. He may prove to be the man to get the best out of the tricky winger once again.