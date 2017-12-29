Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Juventus Back in 2003

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained to Italian footballing legend Alessandro Del Piero why he joined Manchester United back in 2003 rather than Serie A outfit Juventus - claiming that a big factor in the deal was his agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo's six year stint at Old Trafford catapulted him into stardom, from a Portuguese teenager kicking a ball about in the Primeira Liga to the world's most expensive player and latest Galactico in 2009.

But it all could've been so different. Many clubs showed an interest in Ronaldo during the summer in which he move to the Premier League, and now - after being quizzed on the matter by Del Piero - Ronaldo has revealed why he chose Manchester:

"Many clubs were interested in me," Ronaldo began (via the Mirror). "But the key man as always was Jorge Mendes.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"He has always guided me in the right direction. Of course, I remember that he talked also about Juventus, and I was happy because they are an extraordinary club.

"He also talked about Real Madrid, Manchester United and many others. But the club that offered me the best conditions were United. It was a dream because as a kid I always wanted to play in the Premier League.

"United gave me this opportunity and for that I have to thank Sir Alex Ferguson and obviously Jorge helped me to arrive there."

It appears to have worked out for him, and Ronaldo will have no regrets. Since his move to United (and then to Madrid), Ronaldo has won all sorts of league titles and trophies - not to mention four Champions League triumphs. Let's not forget those five Ballons d'Or either.