Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 21

The last few weeks have been good ones for fantasy football players, with plenty of users hitting the three digit mark for their weekly scores.

Exceptional performances from players like Harry Kane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino transformed decent scores into exceptional ones, but with a new round of Premier League fixtures upon us, new challenges present themselves.

Who should you be bringing in or discarding like Christmas Day's stinky turkey? Here are our top picks.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Thibaut Courtois - The Chelsea stopper has been consistently picking up points recently, boasting three Premier League clean sheets in a row.

Jordan Pickford - Sam Allardyce has turned Everton into a defensively capable side and Pickford now has five shutouts in his last seven league games.

Who's Not





David de Gea - While most would back Manchester United to contain Southampton's limited attacking threat, the Spaniard has still conceded five goals in his last three games.





Kasper Schmeichel - The Dane's form has been patchy this season and he scored a costly own goal in the defeat to Watford.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Marcos Alonso - The wing-back is always a goal threat and could net again against a leaky Stoke.





Nicolas Otamendi - The Argentinian has four goals in the league so far this season and also has three clean sheets from Manchester City's last four games.

Who's Not





Vincent Kompany - The Belgian centre-back limped out of City's 1-0 win over Newcastle and it remains to be seen when he will be back in action.





Christian Kabasele - Watford started the season in fine form but defensively they have been vulnerable, their last clean sheet coming at the end of November.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool's Brazilian wizard has been in sizzling form of late, picking up three goals and two assists in his last three games.





Raheem Sterling - The winger's improvement this term has been startling, recently netting his 13th Premier League goal of the season against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Who's Not





Anthony Martial - The 22-year-old missed United's 2-2 draw with Burnley with a knee problem and is a doubt for the Southampton game.





Michail Antonio - Antonio has failed to replicate the form he displayed last season and is currently struggling with a calf injury.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Roberto Firmino - The Liverpool striker netted twice against Swansea and will fancy his chances against Leicester.





Alvaro Morata - Chelsea's target man ended a mini drought with a header against Brighton and is likely to net against Stoke, who he scored a hat-trick against earlier in the season.

Who's Not





Joselu - Newcastle have struggled for goals recently and Joselu was substituted just after the hour mark against Manchester City.





Oumar Niasse - After impressing earlier in the season, Niasse has struggled to get into the Everton team following the appointment of Allardyce as Toffees manager.