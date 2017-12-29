Vincent Kompany Graduates From University of Manchester With Master's Degree in Business

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School with a Master's in Business Administration (MBA).

It appears that the Belgian powerhouse's ability in the air isn't the only way that he puts good use to his head, having graduated from the University of Manchester with a Merit grad - following his 72 mark dissertation project which looked at the advantage of home football matches giving players an improved level of performance.

The 31-year-old's sees the importance of education being the driving force behind pursuing his degree, and the defender has thanked his late mother for her influence on his beliefs.

“I’ve always felt education is very important and this was instilled into me by my late mother from an early age." Kompany told the University website.

"It felt like a fitting tribute to my mother to pursue my academic career by studying an MBA. The programme at Alliance Manchester Business School was the ideal option for me."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As one of the world's more well-paid footballers in a profession which generates huge amounts of money already, Kompany realises the need to understand his finances, and he claims that his time at Manchester Business School has been essential.





“When you’re playing football at the top levels, even managing your personal finances starts to become like running a business," he defender continued.

"It was important to me that I understood what my accountant was talking about and that I could confidently assess a business plan to take ownership of this area of my life.

"I’m an entrepreneur at the core so have a natural interest in business. The MBA was about backing this up with academic learning and research."