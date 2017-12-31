Journeyman Freddy Adu Looks Set for Yet Another Change of Scenery to Kickstart Career

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Freddy Adu, the Amercian wonder-kid, was expected to be the next big thing and blossom into a global superstar after starring in the FIFA U17 World Championship as a fourteen year old and trialling for Alex Ferguson's Manchester United. 

He even filmed a commercial for soft drink Sierra Mist with Brazilian legend Pele - he literally had the world at his feet. 

Just over a decade later, and the striker looks on the verge of signing for his 14th club of an underwhelming career. Reports suggest the 28 year old is in talks with Swedish third division side Oskarshamns AIK and it is understood he will be flying out next week to formalise the deal.

According to Aftonbladet a contract is on the table and if signed by the USA international, he can tick off another country from the ever expanding list, having played in eight different countries in his relatively short professional career. 

Having been out of contract since leaving Tampa Bay Rowdies earlier this year, as well as unsuccessful trials with Portland Timbers and Polish outfit Sandecja Nowy Sacz, he is now poised to return to football in what could be his most bizarre move yet.

Adu's playing career is likely to be regarded as unfulfilled potential. After scoring four goals as a 14-year-old at the 2003 FIFA U-17 World Championship, there was real excitement surrounding him. Aged just 16, he had scored 11 goals and 17 assists in MLS between 2004 and 2006.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

It looked like his career was finally taking off on the larger stage as the attacking midfielder signed for Portuguese giants Benfica in 2007, but after loan spells at Monaco, Belenenses and Çaykur Rizespor, he moved back to the MLS after scoring just two goals for the Águias.


Philadelphia Union offered him the opportunity to get back on track, however for whatever reason it just didn't materialise. He was then involved in a swap deal to Bahia, which saw former Manchester United flop Kleberson head in the opposite direction. 

Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

From then on, Adu has had a series of short, unfulfilled stints at clubs which is ultimately a reflection of his whole playing career to date. He desperately needs to find a club where he feels comfortable and plays regularly, he is still young and his ability is unquestioned. 


Perhaps his focus and desire has been distracted along the way? However the move to Scandinavia could be exactly what the American needs to reinvigorate his frustrating career, it just takes him out of the footballing spotlight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters