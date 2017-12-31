Philippe Coutinho is still a Liverpool player—in fact, he's still scoring blistering goals for the Reds—but if Nike's website is to be believed, that won't remain true for much longer.

In the latest twist of a transfer saga that dragged on all summer and never really died down, Nike posted a promotion for Barcelona gear to its official website that featured Coutinho. The since-deleted copy read: "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it." The text was accompanied by a picture of Andres Iniesta.

This graphic promoting Coutinho as a Barcelona player is on the Nike website...and when you type his name into the search engine on the site, it takes you to the Barca section! Even if he’s going, that’s bad form #LFC pic.twitter.com/7qPFAYtLyf — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 31, 2017

And it wasn't just the English site that may-or-may-not have spilled the beans. Versions of the same promotion appeared on the Spanish, French, Catalan and German sites as well.

Le site Nike officiel parle de Coutinho au Barça pic.twitter.com/NOyDvPSsWp — FCBarcelone 🇫🇷 (@FrenchFCB) December 30, 2017

Making things even more suspicious, the promotion appears to be scheduled for Jan. 1, which is the day the January transfer window opens.

Coutinho has long been linked with a move to the Spanish giants and this odd occurrence is sure to keep eyes glued to rumors involving the Brazilian star.

Should he make the move to Barcelona, which recently beat Real Madrid 3-0 and holds a nine-point lead in La Liga, he would be ineligible to play for Barcelona in the Champions League knockout rounds as he already appeared for Liverpool in this year's competition.