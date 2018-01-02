PHOTO: Liverpool Include Philippe Coutinho in Their 2018 Calendar Despite Continued Barcelona Links

Liverpool have included Philippe Coutinho in their official club calendar, suggesting he could remain with the club despite the interest from Barcelona.

The playmaker was chased by the Blaugrana last summer, who failed with a £118m bid, and he even handed in a transfer request to try and force through the move.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Coutinho stayed in the end, and has since been killing it in the Premier League for the Reds, but the January transfer window is now open, with Barca expected to come back in with an improved offer for the Brazilian.

The Reds have hinted that he could again be kept, by featuring him in their 2018 calendar - not only is he featured, he is the first player front and centre for the month of January, which could end up being quite ironic if he is sold.

The official LFC calendar 2018 = hedging their bets... (best get Coutinho in early just in case) pic.twitter.com/Mf86hPejrf — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 1, 2018

It comes soon after the story that sportswear brand Nike appeared to 'announce' Coutinho's move to the Nou Camp by advertising a Blaugrana shirt with his name with the caption 'Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it'.

Reports then claimed that the club were contemplating suing Nike but boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that he 'couldn't be less interested in anything in the world'.

Liverpool also include Emre Can in the calendar - another player who is being heavily linked with a move away from Anfield with his contract up at the end of the season.

The German looks unlikely at this point to sign a new deal and has been interesting Juventus, who could test the Reds' resolve over the next few week.

