Chuba Akpom's Dad Feared Son Had Been Kidnapped After He Crashed His Car in Drink Driving Fiasco

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has been banned from driving after admitting to having driven drunk following the consumption of a mix of vodka and cranberry juice, per the Mail.

The 22-year-old smashed his £60,000 Range Rover into a fence and furniture around 4.50am on December 17, when he lost control at the wheel near his home in Barnet, North London.

He was later charged with drink driving, with police officers taking him to the police station following a breath test that revealed he was above the legal limit.


According to The Sun, Akpom's father was made to believe the worst had when he discovered the wreckage, as no one had informed him of the incident.


His fears were soon put to rest, however, after the player returned home in a taxi.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"His father woke up later and found the crashed car outside the gate with no driver and for a moment he was seriously concerned about what had happened to his son," Akpom's attorney Aki Achillea said in court.

"He was about to ring hospitals and the police, fearing his son, being a high-profile footballer, had been abducted so this has affected the family as well.

"He has let himself down and made a dreadful mistake for a boy that has always been so disciplined."

Akpom was fined £9,350, along with £85 costs, and has been banned from driving for 17 months after admitting 'stupidly agreeing' to pour vodka in glasses of cranberry juice whilst partying with friends in London, and then Watford.


The player isn't the only one at Arsenal who's gotten charged recently, though. Manager Arsene Wenger has since been taken to task by the FA for his comments regarding the equalising penalty from the West Brom game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters