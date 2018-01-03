Chuba Akpom's Dad Feared Son Had Been Kidnapped After He Crashed His Car in Drink Driving Fiasco

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has been banned from driving after admitting to having driven drunk following the consumption of a mix of vodka and cranberry juice, per the Mail.

The 22-year-old smashed his £60,000 Range Rover into a fence and furniture around 4.50am on December 17, when he lost control at the wheel near his home in Barnet, North London.

Chuba Akpom Crashes N29m Range Rover While Drunk https://t.co/fXakWrKW67 via @heraldng pic.twitter.com/vXEFIAk10a — Nigeria Newsdesk (@NigeriaNewsdesk) January 3, 2018

He was later charged with drink driving, with police officers taking him to the police station following a breath test that revealed he was above the legal limit.





According to The Sun, Akpom's father was made to believe the worst had when he discovered the wreckage, as no one had informed him of the incident.





His fears were soon put to rest, however, after the player returned home in a taxi.

"His father woke up later and found the crashed car outside the gate with no driver and for a moment he was seriously concerned about what had happened to his son," Akpom's attorney Aki Achillea said in court.

"He was about to ring hospitals and the police, fearing his son, being a high-profile footballer, had been abducted so this has affected the family as well.

"He has let himself down and made a dreadful mistake for a boy that has always been so disciplined."

Akpom was fined £9,350, along with £85 costs, and has been banned from driving for 17 months after admitting 'stupidly agreeing' to pour vodka in glasses of cranberry juice whilst partying with friends in London, and then Watford.





The player isn't the only one at Arsenal who's gotten charged recently, though. Manager Arsene Wenger has since been taken to task by the FA for his comments regarding the equalising penalty from the West Brom game.