Arsenal Announce Signing of PAS Giannina and Greece U21 Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of PAS Giannina defender and Greece under-21 international Konstantinos Mavropanos.


The 20-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions after breaking into the Giannina team, scoring three goals.

"Young Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has signed for us," Arsenal announced on their website.

"The 20 year-old centre-back arrives from PAS Giannina, where he has made 16 Greek Super League appearances since breaking into the first team last season. 

"We’d like to welcome Konstantinos to the club and wish him well for the future."

The signing gives Gunners manager Arsene Wenger more options at centre-back, with Rob Holding and Calum Chambers starting alongside Shkodran Mustafi in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal both missed the derby through injury, while Per Mertesacker was an unused substitute.

Mavropanos is one of the first signings made by Premier League clubs this January, coming after Liverpool completed a £75m deal for Virgil van Dijk and Leicester finally secured the signature of Adrien Silva.

Mavropanos spent eight years with Apollon Smyrnis before moving to Giannina who are currently 11th in the Super League, having won just three of their 15 games this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters