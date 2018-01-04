Jack Wilshere Concedes There Has Been 'No Progress' on New Contract at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted there has been no progress in his talks with the club over extending his contract beyond the summer.

The Englishman has six months left on his £90,000 a week deal at the Emirates, and has been linked with moves to West Ham, Sampdoria and Real Betis.

Despite the lack of clarity regarding his future, and a slow return to the first team following his spell on loan with Bournemouth last year, the 26 year old has started the last six league games for Arsene Wenger.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the pulsating draw on Wednesday night with Chelsea, in which Wilshere was the first goalscorer, he said: "I'm not satisfied with one goal a season. I should be scoring more than that, I get the opportunities.

"Hopefully [the goal against Chelsea] will open the gate and a few more will come but I'm happy. I'm enjoying my football, I feel like I'm getting better each week."

The Arsenal man was also asked about the uncertainty that is clouding his summer in terms of his future with the Gunners, to which he also acknowledge the other undetermined factor in the upcoming summer.

He initially declared: "No progress there," before continuing: "I want to be going to Russia but now is not the time to be thinking about that.

"We've got to take each game as it comes, keep playing in this time, keep improving and we'll see what comes in March for the next international games."

Wilshere hasn't played for England since the humiliating defeat to Iceland in the last 16 of the Euros. However, his club manager Wenger, was adamant that Wilshere should make the World Cup squad for Russia, declaring his player deserved, "great credit".