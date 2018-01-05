Arsenal's Mesut Ozil Backs Former Teammate in Eternal Debate of Ronaldo Versus Messi

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has come down on the side of Cristiano Ronaldo in the never-ending debate of who the greatest player is between the Real Madrid star and Lionel Messi.

The former Real Madrid midfielder threw his two cents in to one of the biggest debates in world football during a mock press conference devised by Sky Sports.

A young group of Arsenal fans were putting questions to the German international and asked for his opinion on the subject.

Best player in the world?



Ozil: "I will go for Ronaldo because I played with him." pic.twitter.com/1a6HadaJrX — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) January 4, 2018

Upon being asked the unoriginal question, Ozil replied: "I will go for Ronaldo because I played with him."

Ozil's teammate Shkodran Mustafi - who was alongside him in the interview - however backed Messi as the best.

Ozil spent four illustrious years as a player for Los Blancos alongside the 2017 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, winning the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. During his time at the Bernabeu under Jose Mourinho, Ozil was a vital member of the starting 11 and provided the Portuguese talisman with an abundance of assists.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Mesut Ozil Says He is 'Proud' to Play for Arsenal Amid Transfer Speculation)





His no-nonsense answer on the day represented something of a shift it seemed, with the Gunner having reluctantly ducked the same question last year, jesting that Zinedine Zidane was the best.

The World Cup winner did however hail Ronaldo as "one of the greatest in history" while claiming the 32-year-old had made him a "better player," in November 2016 on Arsenal's YouTube channel.

Ronaldo and Messi are tied on five Ballon d’Or awards each during their frightening careers and have been virtually impossible to split. It's safe to say there's no consensus as of yet and won't be for some time.