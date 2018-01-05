Bilbao Stopper Kepa Reportedly Undergoes Successful Medical Ahead of £20m Real Madrid Switch

Real Madrid seem set to announce the capture of Kepa Arrizabalaga after reports in Spain claimed he had passed a medical.

Radio Station Onda Cero understands that the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper was given a clean bill of health by Los Blancos' medical team ahead of his proposed £20m switch.

Kepa, who was in the final six months of his contract with Bilbao, will now surely join Real imminently and will play back up to first-choice shot stopper Keylor Navas at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old had been in discussions over extending his stay with the Basque club, but talks apparently broke down over his salary demands.

Real's interest in Arrizabalaga was only brought to light late in 2016, and it appears that the Spanish giants have moved quickly to tie up a deal for him to prevent a bidding war breaking out for his signature in the summer.

Real first-team boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly gave his blessing to his club's board to sanction a move for Kepa on Wednesday, and negotiations with the keeper have moved swiftly to confirm his arrival in the winter window.

It is unclear whether Kepa's switch to Real means that the reigning Spanish top flight champions will continue to pursue David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois next summer as they look for a new long-term goalkeeping option instead of Navas.

With De Gea settled at Manchester United and Courtois in talks over a new improved contract with Chelsea, however, Real may have opted for the next best thing in bringing Kepa in to mould him in their own image.

The Athletic custodian turned out 38 times for the senior side at San Mames stadium, and kept 12 clean sheets before calling time on his five year spell with Bilbao - Kepa having originally joined for £450,000 from minnows CD Basconia in January 2013.

