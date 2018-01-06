Barcelona are reportedly in the final stages of negotiations with Liverpool over the transfer of Philippe Coutinho, in a deal which is set to exceed €150m.

The Brazilian playmaker has been in the sights of the Spanish giants since Neymar traded Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Liverpool initially stood firm to keep hold of Coutinho, however, the will of both the player and the La Liga side have caused a re-evaluation this month.

The talks between the clubs have seen the Reds demand €150m to sanction a deal, a fee which Cadena SER claim has been agreed upon, with an initial fixed €120m and guaranteed added bonuses which could then exceed €150m - a move which Barcelona hope to announce next week.

The report claims Coutinho will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract at Camp Nou, whilst Sport also states the 25-year-old's representatives are currently in Barcelona settling on the final contractual details.

The deal would make Coutinho the most expensive player in history for a player who did not have a release clause in his contract, and the third highest transfer across world football.

I don't understand Coutinho to Barcelona in January. He won't be able to play in the Champions League, and the catalan club have kind of secured La Liga title. Leaving end of the season is much better for him. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 6, 2018

Despite the Reds' best efforts to convince Coutinho that a bright future awaits at Anfield, the Daily Mail have reported that the Premier League club are now resigned to losing their star midfielder, a stance which was confirmed when Liverpool's squad jetted off to Dubai on Friday night without the 25-year-old.

A deal exceeding €150m will secure a hefty profit for the Merseyside club as they bought Coutinho for just £8.5m in 2013.

A move to Camp Nou will see Coutinho reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez, who left Anfield for £75 in 2014 and has since gone on to win nine titles with the Spanish giants.