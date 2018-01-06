Osian Roberts and 2 Former Premier League Stars Set to Interview for the Wales Manager's Job

Craig Bellamy, Osian Roberts and Ryan Giggs are all set to be interviewed by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) over the next week, as they continue to search for Wales' new manager.

Chris Coleman resigned from the role in November, just over a month after Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He managed to guide Wales to the semi-final stage of Euro 2016, but they were unable to get out of qualification for this summer's tournament, after losing 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland in their final group game at the beginning of October.





According to the BBC, Bellamy, Roberts and Giggs are all in line to replace Coleman as Wales' national team manager.

Former Premier League stars Bellamy and Giggs played for Wales and made a combined 142 appearances for the national side, but both have limited managerial experience.

Former Liverpool, Manchester City and Cardiff City star Bellamy has recently been working as Cardiff's player development manager, as well as being involved with the national team's younger age groups.

Manchester United legend Giggs, who confirmed his interest in the Wales job last month,

managed the club for four games as interim player-manager towards the end of the 2013-14 season. He then spent the next two campaigns as United's assistant manager under Louis van Gaal, but left the role in 2016.

Osiam Roberts has been a part of Wales' national coaching set up since 2010 and has coached with teams at various age groups, genders and levels, as well as being the FAW's technical director.

He became assistant manager of Wales' national side in 2015 under Chris Coleman and helped them reach the semi-final of Euro 2016.

Currently it is unclear whether the three are the only candidates for the position. But the FAW hope to have a manager in place before the Nations League draw, which is near the end of January.