How to Watch Barcelona vs. Levante: La Liga Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the match between Barcelona and Levante in La Liga on Sunday, January 7.

By Avi Creditor
January 07, 2018

Barcelona returns to La Liga action for the first time since beating rival Real Madrid in a pre-Christmas Clasico when it hosts Levante on Sunday.

Barcelona is sitting pretty atop the league table, nine points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid and a full 14 points ahead of Real. Levante, meanwhile, is fighting off relegation, as it enters the match three points clear of the drop zone and winless in its last five league matches. It did beat Espanyol 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 clash in midweek, though, and will hope to use that momentum to spring an upset against a Barcelona side that is still unbeaten in league play.

Barcelona played to a draw in midweek, using a second-choice lineup for the first leg against Celta Vigo and emerging with a 1-1 road draw.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

