Usain Bolt Reveals Upcoming Trial With Borussia Dortmund

Former track star Usain Bolt still holds dreams of becoming a professional footballer and has revealed that he has a trial set with one of the most popular clubs in Europe.

The Jamaican, who is a known Manchester United fan, has retired from athletics as one of the best to ever grace the sport. And he's quite keen on making the transition to football, despite the fact that he will be 32 by next season.

Bolt called it quits as the result of a damaged hamstring suffered at the World Championships in London last year, but has said that he is now back to being fully fit and is looking forward to a trial with Borussia Dortmund in March, with the club having extended an open invitation last year.

His main aim, though, is to play for the Red Devils, something he has already discussed with Sir Alex Ferguson. His trial in Germany will determine how that goes, however.

"The injury is now fine and I'm back fully fit," he said to the Express.

"In March we're going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I'm good, and that I need a bit of training, I'll do it.

"It makes me nervous. I don't get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It'll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I'll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field.

"I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.

"One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard. I've spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do."