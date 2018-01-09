VIDEO: Bizarre Incident in Saudi Arabi Could See Player Sent to Prison Because of Dabbing

Dabbing is an unfortunate trend that has taken off in recent months, with the likes of Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard performing the move as part of their goal celebration.

What those two didn't need to worry about was the potential risk of imprisonment that an Al Nojoom player could face, after his dab was caught on camera during their recent Champions Cup game against Al Wehda Club.

According to the BBC, the commentator can be repeatedly heard shouting "no" although it is unclear as to whether this is directly linked to the actions of the substitute.

Dabbing is illegal in Saudi Arabia due to its apparent links to drugs use and culture, although this isn't the first instant of arrest due to dabbing.

The BBC reported that famous Saudi singer and actor Abdallah Al Shahani was arrested in August after dabbing at a festival in the city of Taif.

A footballer from Saudi Arabia dabbed during a game, but dabbing is banned in Saudi Arabia. Here is why: pic.twitter.com/bAX3G3ue2j — TRT World (@trtworld) January 8, 2018

It appears that Saudi Arabia have taken a strong stance on dabbing, although doubt the likes of Pogba and Lingard will stop dabbing anytime soon.