VIDEO: Bizarre Incident in Saudi Arabi Could See Player Sent to Prison Because of Dabbing

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Dabbing is an unfortunate trend that has taken off in recent months, with the likes of Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard performing the move as part of their goal celebration.

What those two didn't need to worry about was the potential risk of imprisonment that an Al Nojoom player could face, after his dab was caught on camera during their recent Champions Cup game against Al Wehda Club.

According to the BBC, the commentator can be repeatedly heard shouting "no" although it is unclear as to whether this is directly linked to the actions of the substitute.

Dabbing is illegal in Saudi Arabia due to its apparent links to drugs use and culture, although this isn't the first instant of arrest due to dabbing.

The BBC reported that famous Saudi singer and actor Abdallah Al Shahani was arrested in August after dabbing at a festival in the city of Taif. 

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: Man City Take on Saracens in First of Betsafe Football vs Rugby Challenges


It appears that Saudi Arabia have taken a strong stance on dabbing, although doubt the likes of Pogba and Lingard will stop dabbing anytime soon. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters