Arsenal Join Race to Sign £97m-Rated Striker as Gunners Brace Themselves for Summer Exodus

Arsenal are frantically looking to shortlist replacements for Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil, with Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi the latest player to be considered in north London.

The prolific Argentine striker has been linked with a move away from the San Siro for a number of years, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea all believed to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Arsenal are the latest side to seriously consider a move for the Inter captain and could prepare an offer that would see the Gunners smash their current transfer record, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

It has recently been reported that the 24-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in the Serie A this season, had passed a secret medical with Real Madrid ahead of a proposed transfer. However, the Nerazzurri were quick to rubbish the rumours that were fueled by Spanish media.





If clubs are interested in signing Icardi, a deal would likely be completed during the January transfer window.





Icardi has a release clause that is active for clubs outside of Italy until the summer, with Inter able to demand a near world record fee for the striker as early as next season.

Although it is almost certain that Icardi is a target for Arsenal, a deal to bring the striker doesn't make much sense under Arsène Wenger's current system.





Having brought Alexandre Lacazette to the club just a few month ago, a move for Cristian Pavón or Malcom - both of whom have rumoured as replacements for Alexis - seems the more likely avenue Arsenal will take.