Liverpool Announce Passing of 77-Year-Old Legendary Keeper Tommy Lawrence

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has sadly passed away at the age of 77, the Premier League side have confirmed.

The Reds took to their official Twitter account to announce the news on Wednesday morning, with the man dubbed the 'Flying Pig' passing away on Tuesday.

We're deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence.



RIP Tommy. pic.twitter.com/Truq1x0CvV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2018

Lawrence helped Liverpool lift two old Division One titles and their first ever FA Cup during the trophy-laden era under legendary manager Bill Shankly, and made 391 appearances for the club between 1962 and 1971.

The much loved Lawrence was a forerunner for shot stoppers who are now known as 'sweeper keepers', with the Scotland international known for racing off his line to intercept balls played over the top or in behind defences.

The three-times capped international unexpectedly returned to the footballing spotlight when he interviewed unknowingly by the BBC almost three years ago ahead of the 224th Merseyside derby.

With 390 appearances and three major trophies during his time at Anfield, we remember one of the most popular and respected goalkeepers in our history: https://t.co/Hb9CQKQqXi. pic.twitter.com/MjE6b4MY0k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2018

Reporter Stuart Flinders was out and about in Liverpool City Centre to interview shoppers about the famous 1967 cup tie between the Merseyside rivals.

Lawrence, who was one of those stopped, beamed when asked if he remembered the tie, and he replied: “I did. I played in it. I was the goalkeeper for Liverpool.”

"Do you remember the derby match in 1967?"



"I do... I played in it." 😂



RIP Tommy Lawrence 👏 pic.twitter.com/lvh5dXzHOA — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 10, 2018

The encounter went viral on social media with the video accruing over 8m views and gave recognition to a man who was fully deserving of the accolade.

Lawrence was signed by Liverpool as a 17-year-old in 1957 but didn't make his senior bow for five years - that debut coming in October 1962 in a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

His first clean sheet came a month later in the 5-0 drubbing of Leyton Orient at Anfield and, after a stellar career on one side of the River Mersey, played for three seasons with Tranmere Rovers on the Wirral before retiring from the game.

