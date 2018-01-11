Drooling With Excitement: Tottenham Fans React to Reports Linking Club With Prodigal Frenkie de Jong

20-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is enjoying a breakout season for Ajax, attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The Ajax midfielder has seven assists from 18 appearances for the Amsterdam club this term, and is flourishing into a very promising creative midfielder. Sky Sports have claimed that Tottenham are very keen on the midfielder as a potential replacement for Moussa Dembele. It's safe the say that their fans a pretty excited about the link.

I pray this happens asap — Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) January 10, 2018

Tottenham have a history of buying players from Ajax. Christian Eriksen, Davinson Sanchez, and Jan Vertonghen are all first team regulars for Spurs who previously played for the Dutch club.

Ajax's academy is renowned for producing promising young talent, with many going on to play for top European clubs. Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld was also a product of the Ajax youth system, as were players such as Daley Blind, Wesley Sneijder, and Dennis Bergkamp.

This guy is the next big thing. trust me 🙏🏻 I really hope we get him. Sessengon and Malcom that would be perfect ❤️ — 👊🏻 (@BillyATRoss) January 10, 2018

While Frenkie de Jong certainly seems to fit the Mauricio Pochettino mould at Tottenham, you wonder how much first team action he would get when having to competing with the likes of Eriksen, Dele Alli, and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham are yet to do any business in the January window, but look open to sell and buy this month. They face Everton in the Premier League in their next fixture.