Drooling With Excitement: Tottenham Fans React to Reports Linking Club With Prodigal Frenkie de Jong

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

20-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is enjoying a breakout season for Ajax, attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs. 

The Ajax midfielder has seven assists from 18 appearances for the Amsterdam club this term, and is flourishing into a very promising creative midfielder. Sky Sports have claimed that Tottenham are very keen on the midfielder as a potential replacement for Moussa Dembele. It's safe the say that their fans a pretty excited about the link. 

Tottenham have a history of buying players from Ajax. Christian Eriksen, Davinson Sanchez, and Jan Vertonghen are all first team regulars for Spurs who previously played for the Dutch club.

Ajax's academy is renowned for producing promising young talent, with many going on to play for top European clubs. Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld was also a product of the Ajax youth system, as were players such as Daley Blind, Wesley Sneijder, and Dennis Bergkamp. 

While Frenkie de Jong certainly seems to fit the Mauricio Pochettino mould at Tottenham, you wonder how much first team action he would get when having to competing with the likes of Eriksen, Dele Alli, and Erik Lamela. 

Tottenham are yet to do any business in the January window, but look open to sell and buy this month. They face Everton in the Premier League in their next fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters