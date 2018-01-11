Emre Can Focused on Winning Trophies With Liverpool Despite Ongoing Juventus Links

Emre Can has insisted that he remains focused on achieving success at Liverpool, despite his ongoing contract dispute and his links to Serie A champions Juventus.

The German midfielder is out of contract with the Reds at the end of the season, and remains heavily linked with Juventus after reports of 'positive' transfer talks with the Italian club.

Despite all the speculation, Can has expressed his desire to win trophies with Liverpool this season. He is said to be eyeing a strong finish to the season in preparation for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"First of all there are still many games with Liverpool to concentrate on, but I hope to be able to stay healthy and go to the World Cup in the summer,” said Can (via the Liverpool Echo).

"We have been in a good way and we want to try to continue winning as many games as possible and hopefully that can mean having a good run in the FA Cup as well as the Premier League and the Champions League."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has become a regular in the Liverpool first team, and has now made over 150 appearances for the Reds. He is in good form this term, with two goals and three assists in all competitions.

The only thing that has alluded Can during his Liverpool career is some silverware: "We want to win a trophy," he added.





"We are full of belief that winning a title is something this squad is capable of achieving and we will give our best."

Can is yet to make his final decision regarding his future, but Liverpool risk losing the midfielder for free if he decides not to extent his contract. Regardless of whether Can decides to leave, Liverpool will have Naby Keita join their ranks in the summer, if not before - with speculation suggesting his arrival could be brought forward following Philippe Coutinho's departure.