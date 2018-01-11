U.S. Soccer will honor Hope Solo for making 200 appearances with the U.S. women’s national team at the upcoming game against Denmark on January 21, SI.com has learned.

Solo’s contributions on the field have been inarguable. She hit 200 caps during the 2016 Olympics and has won one World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. She is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in U.S. Soccer history for either gender.

There will no doubt be some awkwardness at the event on the 21st as well. Solo, who is currently running for U.S. Soccer president, was suspended for six months after her controversial comments following the elimination of the U.S. at the Olympics, and the federation terminated her contract. Solo has been highly critical of coach Jill Ellis and recently criticized the popularity of U.S. teammate Alex Morgan on the “Why I’m Not…” podcast.

Solo currently has 202 caps. She has not announced her retirement from international soccer.