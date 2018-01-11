U.S. Soccer to Honor Hope Solo for Cap Milestone at Denmark Friendly

U.S. Soccer will honor Hope Solo for making 200 appearances with the U.S. women’s national team at the upcoming game against Denmark.

By Grant Wahl
January 11, 2018

U.S. Soccer will honor Hope Solo for making 200 appearances with the U.S. women’s national team at the upcoming game against Denmark on January 21, SI.com has learned.

Solo’s contributions on the field have been inarguable. She hit 200 caps during the 2016 Olympics and has won one World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. She is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in U.S. Soccer history for either gender.

There will no doubt be some awkwardness at the event on the 21st as well. Solo, who is currently running for U.S. Soccer president, was suspended for six months after her controversial comments following the elimination of the U.S. at the Olympics, and the federation terminated her contract. Solo has been highly critical of coach Jill Ellis and recently criticized the popularity of U.S. teammate Alex Morgan on the “Why I’m Not…” podcast.

Solo currently has 202 caps. She has not announced her retirement from international soccer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters