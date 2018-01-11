Report: Man United to Go Head-to-Head With Liverpool to Sign Christian Pulisic

The two Premier League powers appear destined for a bidding war to sign USA star Christian Pulisic away from Borussia Dortmund.

January 11, 2018

Manchester United are said to be willing to challenge Premier League rivals Liverpool, should the Reds attempt to sign 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic this summer. 

According to the Independent, former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of Pulisic and wants to bring him to Anfield next summer. Manchester United are willing to battle Liverpool over the American, with the Red Devils also looking to utilize Pulisic's huge marketing potential. 

Pulisic has 20 caps and nine goals for the U.S. men's national team, and has the potential to become a global superstar both on the pitch and commercially.

Current Man United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly eyeing a move back to Dortmund after failing to cement himself in the first team at Old Trafford. This could work in United's favor, who could use Mkhitaryan in an exchange deal to land Pulisic. 

Pulisic - who was a boyhood United fan - has seven goals and one assist in all competitions this season, and his budding potential could see his value skyrocket as the American is considered one of the most promising teenagers in world football.

Pulisic himself puts his improvement as a player down to the fact he has been given so much game time at Dortmund. He said, "I am playing every week in the Bundesliga, in the Champions League, against top teams. When you do that every week, you are going to improve."

"When you play against the best players, you’re going to grow. I’m learning a lot: tactically, technically, gaining strength."

Pulisic may be put off from a move to Manchester due to the fact he may have to rotate with the likes of Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the starting XI. However, manager Jose Mourinho has given a lot of minutes to United's young stars this season. Rashford has become a regular starter, and Jesse Lingard has been one of the club's standout performers this term.

