PHOTO: Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Posed for Pictures With Fans After Damaging Car Before EFL Cup Tie

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante had his Mini damaged in a collision just hours before his side's clash with Arsenal in the EFL Cup, but still found time to pose for photos with fans.

The Frenchman, famed for his second-hand Mini, appeared to collide with a lorry in Central London and the damage to his beloved car was substantial, as photos in The Sun showed. He was on his way to Stamford Bridge for the semi-final first leg with Arsenal when the incident took place.

Despite having to have his beloved £20k vehicle taken away on a tow truck, the 26-year-old took time to pose for photos with fans before leaving for Stamford Bridge to play the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw with Arsenal, leaving the semi-final set up nicely for the second leg at the Emirates in a fortnight.

Kante's choice of car has long been a topic of debate, especially after excellent performances for both Leicester and Chelsea in his time in England so far. Regarding his less than glamorous car, he previously said: “I’ve never been someone who loves a car and when I was young I didn’t have the ambition of a car or something like that."

The Frenchman comes up against his former club on Saturday as they try to make up some ground on runaway leaders Manchester City.