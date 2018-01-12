Virgil Van Dijk Reveals Why £75m Liverpool Price Tag Won't Prove to Be a Burden

Virgil Van Dijk has scoffed at speculation claiming that his £75m price tag is a milestone around his neck following his big-money switch to Liverpool.

In an interview with Reds legend Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports, the centre-back labelled the massive transfer fee as a 'compliment' ahead of his Premier League debut for his new club.

Van Dijk finally moved to Anfield from Southampton on New Year's Day and capped a dream debut by notching the winner in last Friday's FA Cup third round victory over Merseyside rivals Everton.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Dutch international, though, has had to bat away rumours that the money paid for him could weigh heavy on his shoulders now that the adrenaline rush of making his Liverpool bow is over - comments Van Dijk has been quick to dismiss.

He said: "It doesn't make me nervous, it's a big compliment to myself for the hard work I've put in so far, that Liverpool are willing to pay that much money. I can't change anything about that."

Liverpool had to see off competition from the likes of league leaders Manchester City to land Van Dijk this month.

Imagine the pressure on Van Dijk going into his debut – knockout football; a Merseyside derby; £75-million pounds of expectations on your shoulders and the media ready to scrutinise your every move.



Yet he looked relaxed.



Commanded, organised and scored the winner. pic.twitter.com/pMwCuOmu6r — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 11, 2018

The Reds managed to snap up their number one target despite late pressure from the Citizens to attempt to hijack their deal for him, and Van Dijk was only too happy to finally land a transfer he had held out for over the past six months.



Some football fans have questioned why the 26-year-old spurned the opportunity to seemingly win a league medal with Pep Guardiola's side in favour of a move to Anfield.

(You may also be interested in Joe Gomez Explains Why He'll 'Always Be Grateful' to Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp)







Van Dijk, however, offered up his reasoning behind his decision to move to Merseyside over Manchester.

He said: "I think the size of the club, the fans, the players, the manager, the whole package here is amazing.

"You can see yourself that the atmosphere at every home game is amazing. I'm just very happy to play for the club."