Roy Hodgson Breaks Silence Over Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Situation as Guaita Move Lingers

Considering both choices have played 13 games apiece this season, Crystal Palace fans would be forgiven for not knowing who their club’s first choice goalkeeper is.

Wayne Hennessey and club veteran Julian Speroni have shared the responsibility between the sticks this season for the Eagle, with Roy Hodgson fielding both men equally across all competitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But the Palace boss has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, Hodgson said: "At the moment it's Wayne Hennessey.”

Hennessey, 30, was signed from Wolves in 2014 and has played the last three games for Palace, as opposed to Speroni, 38, who has spent the last 14 years at the south London club.

"The fact is, both have had their games, their good games and lesser games. Wayne's the number one and Julian's the number two [at the moment], but I'm not prepared to say that's written in stone."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whilst this doesn’t give a completely concrete answer, it does shed some light on Hodgson’s preferences.

The one thing he did completely confirm is the club’s desire to add a third keeper into the mix during the January transfer window, with a move for Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita thought to be in the pipeline.

I hate this crystal palace keeper. He's very good tbh. — 💙 (@MDahduliReal) December 31, 2017

"Right from the very start we spoke about the need to have three goalkeepers: I don't know many clubs that don't have three goalkeepers, we're the only one that has two, and a junior," said Hodgson.

"We spoke from the beginning: we need a third goalkeeper, and at least one more centre-forward.

"Nothing's going to change in that respect: the only question is are we going to find the people we want?"