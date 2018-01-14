Dutch Starlet Ludovit Reis Dreams of Playing for National Team and Dream Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

17-year-old midfielder Ludovit Reis has spoken of his dreams of one day playing with the Dutch national team, as well as his dream club move to Liverpool. Reis has been a revelation so far in the Eredivisie for his club FC Groningen, which has earned conversations surrounding him with the Dutch national team.

However, Reis will have to overcome legal issues if he is to feature for the historic Oranje team. The Dutch-born midfielder has Slovakian parents, but is yet to obtain a Dutch passport. And the 17-year-old has expressed his desires to pledge his allegiance to the Dutch team rather than the Slovakian team.

Image by Yvens Tiamou

Quoted from Dutch website RTV Noord, he said: 'I would like to come out for the Netherlands if I had the chance. There is a lot more quality, I think. And if you can walk around there, you will also develop yourself much more. In terms of the game, all the best guys in the clubs play in that team. That's what makes you better, I think."


Though, the Groningen midfielder hasn't limited his dreams to only playing on the national stage. At club level, Reis dreams of a move to a bigger club and sees Premier League club Liverpool as his ideal place.

He added: "My ultimate goal is to play in England, for Liverpool. I think that's a nice club. I have a twin brother, he is also a big fan of Liverpool. We always look at it together.

Image by Yvens Tiamou

"I am 17 now, I can still grow physically before I could go to England. I just have to keep working hard to achieve my goal. "

Reis's Groningen side are currently in 13th place in the Eredivisie table and return from the league's winter break next weekend with a matchup against Willem II. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters