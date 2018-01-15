'We'll Talk in June': Roma Goalkeeper Alisson Hints at Summer Transfer Amid Interest From Liverpool

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson has suggested that a summer transfer could be on the cards amid speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Giallorossi this season, establishing himself as No.1 for both his club and the Brazilian national team.


Alisson's form appears to have attracted the attention of Liverpool, who continue to search for a goalkeeper with ongoing concerns over the consistency of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

The chances of a move to Anfield appear to have heightened after comments from the Roma stopper when asked about Liverpool's interest.

"It's always a pleasure to know that [big] clubs are keeping an eye on you," he told Sky Sport - quoted by Football Italia. "Maybe we talk about it in June."

Alisson has, however, insisted that he remains focussed on performing for Roma for the time being.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

“I am happy in Rome,” he said. "My head is focussed on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.


"For now I am concentrated on Roma. Together with my teammates, we have done a great job to not allow the loss of Szczesny to be felt by the fans.


“I have worked very hard and want to continue along that track.”

Alisson, whose shot-stopping and technical qualities have caught the eye this season, also spoke of the role of former coach Luciano Spalletti in his development.

“He was important," he added. "I learned a lot in my first year at Roma when I arrived."

