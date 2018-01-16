Emre Can Discusses Rumoured Pre-Contract Agreement With Italian Heavyweights Juventus

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has denied that he has agreed a deal to sign for Juventus at the end of the season, admitting that talks with the German's current club are still ongoing as his future remains firmly in the air.

The 24-year-old's current contract on Merseyside expires in the summer - which means that he can now discuss a new deal with foreign clubs, in order to move to that team for free when the summer transfer window opens.

And with reports currently surfacing that Can has held 'positive talks' with Italian heavyweights Juventus, the midfielder's future has looked destined to be away from Anfield once this season ends.

However, when discussing Can's current contract stand-off, the former Bayer Leverkusen player moved to dispel the rumours:

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone," Can told Sky Sports.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I am talking with everyone, of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

"I just concentrate on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team,"

Much of Can's renewal problems with his current side came in the form of a release clause. It was widely reported back in September that the German was adamant that a release clause was inserted into any new contract.

However, the club saw Can's desired fee as much too small in today's market, and any deal is still yet to be ironed out.

