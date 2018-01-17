Mkhitaryan, Not Aubameyang, Would Be Able to Play for Arsenal in Europa League

If Arsenal is to land both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, only one would be able to help in the Europa League.

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Following a hectic transfer window for the Gunners, Arsenal have allegedly agreed personal terms with Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - with the two clubs just needing to agree on a fee for the striker. 

In addition to this, another fresh face will likely to be entering the Emirates this transfer window, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join the Gunners as part of an exchange deal within the Alexis Sanchez transfer

However, Arsene Wenger will be left with a dilemma as only one of these players will be able to feature for Arsenal within the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Aubameyang featured for Borussia Dortmund within their Champions League campaign this season - but they were unable to progress to the knock-out stages by finishing third within their qualification group. 

Therefore, by finishing third, the German side have now been entered into the Europa League. Although the Gabon striker hasn't featured for Dortmund in this competition, he is still considered a Europa League player and is ineligible to feature in the competition for Arsenal. 

On the other hand, Mkhitaryan's side, Manchester United, remain in the Champions League for the knockout stages. Therefore, should the Armenian midfielder move to the North London side, he will be eligible to play in the competition, unlike the Gabon striker. 

Despite this complication, Arsene Wenger will look to bring in these players as soon as possible in order to help secure a top four finish within the Premier League by the end of the season. 

