David Moyes Insists There Has Been No Contact From Chelsea Despite Andy Carroll Rumours

David Moyes has issued a 'hands off' warning to Chelsea as the Premier League giants eye a £35m move for Andy Carroll.

The West Ham striker is supposedly Antonio Conte's top transfer target in January as he eyes attacking reinforcements to maintain his side's top four push this term.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Carroll's head had been turned amid speculation of an offer being made for his services but, speaking to the press after his side's FA Cup extra time win over Shrewsbury Town (via ITV.com) Moyes insisted that his towering front man was going nowhere.

The Scot said: "They've not made contact with me. If they've made contact with someone else I don't know about it.

"Andy Carroll is part of my squad. I want to add to my squad, not lose anybody. There's been a lot of rumours regarding a loan but as far as I know it's not officially come from Chelsea.

"At the moment Andy has an ankle injury. He had an injection around 10 days ago and we hope that will settle and he will be available again as soon as possible."

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday evening that Chelsea had made an official approach for Carroll, who wasn't part of the Hammers squad for their 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury due to the ankle injury Moyes alluded to in his answer.

Conte apparently wants to bring the ex-Newcastle and Liverpool man to Stamford Bridge amid other rumours that his back up striker - Michy Batshuayi - is on the way out of west London via a loan move.

The Italian would need another option up top if Alvaro Morata was unavailable if he sanctions Batshuayi's departure, and Carroll seemingly fits the bill.

However, West Ham would be loathe to let him leave the London Stadium for a rival Premier League side and Moyes will want to retain Carroll's talents to help push his side clear of the relegation zone.

Carroll has scored two goals in 14 appearances for West Ham so far this season.

