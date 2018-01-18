Manchester City is no longer undefeated, Landon Donovan is suiting up again in Mexico, Chicharito is no longer a fixture in West Ham's lineup and change is in the offing for U.S. Soccer.

The latest edition of Planet Fútbol TV covers it all and also features a pair of great guests: New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles, and ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman. Robles is a prime candidate to become the captain of the New York Red Bulls, but given that the last two captains–Dax McCarty and Sacha Kljestan–have been traded in subsequent years, does he even want the armband?

Twellman follows with a months-later look at his now famous question regarding U.S. Soccer after the men's national team's failure to qualify for the World Cup: "​What are we doing?!"

Watch the full episode in the video above, and you can find every episode of Planet Fútbol TV on Amazon Channels, where you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.