Franck Ribery Insists Bayern Munich Need Him for Two More Years Despite Advancing Age

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has claimed he believes he can continue to perform at the highest level for another two years despite approaching his 35th birthday.

The former France international has enjoyed an illustrious career since graduation from third-team home nation side Boulogne in 2000.

Following a few low profile moves to Ales, Brest and Metz, the attacker began to be noticed during his time with Turkish outfit Galatasaray, before securing a switch to Marseille then onto the Bavarians almost 11 years ago.

During his time as a player, Ribery has claimed 27 titles, both as part of a team and for personal achievements, including one Champions League title, seven Bundesliga winners medals, five German Super Cup trophies, three Footballer of the Year awards and was named the Best Player in Europe by UEFA in 2013.

It would seem then that with such success the 34-year-old would be eyeing retirement, or at least a step down in level, as a happy man, however the Frenchman has insisted he believes he still has what it takes in order to mix it with the best for the next 24 months, at least.





"I feel good right now", the wide man, whose current deal with Bayern Munich expires in the summer, told Sport Bild, as quoted by the Bundesliga's official website.

"I've still got another two years playing at the highest level."

Whether the Reds share Ribery's outlook and offer him a new deal remains to be seen, however, especially considering the younger talent boss Jupp Heynckes possesses at his disposal, including 21-year-old Kingsley Coman.

Like Ribery, the pacy attacker made the switch to the Bundesliga giants after originally starting out in France, and has been an imperative feature in Bayern's continued dominance in the country.

Kicker | Franck Ribéry doesn't want to wait longer to clarify his future and get a new contract at Bayern. The Frenchman urges a quick decision and plans a conversation with Bayern bosses in the next few days and especially his father figure Uli Hoeneß. pic.twitter.com/c4jUJDJFTM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 15, 2018

However, the veteran still believes he is able to help players like his fellow countryman develop into the best they can be.





"It's not just about what you do on the pitch, my presence is important for the team, for the mood in the camp", he added.

"King's having a great season, which is great for the team, but he's still young. He needs a bit more experience. No one can be at 100 per cent for 50 games in a season."