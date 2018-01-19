Liverpool Join Race to Sign Croatian Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Amid Spurs Interest

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to speculation in Italy.

The Reds have a treasure chest of money after raking in £142m from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, and have reportedly identified Brozovic as a potential midfield target.

Corriere dello Sport report that that Brozovic could be available for as little as £12m, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also rumoured to be interested in signing the central midfielder.

The Croatian international, who has made 32 appearances for the national side, has reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, despite only making seven starts for the Nerazzurri this campaign.

He faces competition in Inter's midfield from Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino and Borja Valero, and thus far has struggled to dislodge the trio from Luciano Spaletti's starting lineup on a regular basis.

The 25-year old may could be seen as a potential replacement for Emre Can, who is yet to make a decision regarding his long-term future. The German midfielder has been publicly courted by Serie A giants Juventus in recent weeks, though Reds bosses hope to persuade him to stay.

Should the Reds decide to table a bit for Brozovic, they may look to offer up the services of Daniel Sturridge as a makeweight. The England forward has been unable to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans, and is rumoured to be considering a loan move away from Anfield in order to keep alive his World Cup dreams.

Inter are reported to be interested in Sturridge, but as yet, have yet to make a move for the injury prone 28-year old.

