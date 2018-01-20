Arsenal is in the middle of a series of transfer rumors, but it shifts its focus to the field, where it must tangle with London foe Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Arsenal is coming off a surprise loss to Bournemouth, but optimism has come in the form of transfer rumors linking the club to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with Alexis Sanchez set to leave the club in a swap with Manchester United for the Armenian international.

With Arsenal eight points out of the top four, a win is imperative. The same could be said for Crystal Palace, with Roy Hodgson's club sitting in 12th place but only five points clear of the drop zone.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture on Dec. 28, a 3-2 thriller at Selhurst Park.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.