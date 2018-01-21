Mallory Pugh Scores a Brace, Americans Dominate Denmark in First Game of 2018

The U.S. women's national team dominated Denmark in a 5-1 thrashing to start off 2018. 

By Kellen Becoats
January 21, 2018

The U.S. women's soccer team was dominant in its first game of the year Sunday against Denmark as it ran rampant, putting five goals past the Danes en route to a 5-1 win. 

It was Denmark who scored the first goal of the game off a Nadia Nadim header but Mallory Pugh stole the headlines by tormenting Denmark's defense time and time again, assisting on the USA's opening goal and finding herself in dangerous positions all game.

She turned from provider to scorer shortly after, scoring the third and fourth goal for the Americans to put the game officially out of reach for the Danes.

Those two goals marked her first brace for the national team and moved her up the rankings of the most goals scored by a teenager in women's national team history. 

Julie Ertz also got in on the action, scoring the winner with a perfectly weighted flick that floated just over the goalkeeper for the team's second goal while Crystal Dunn closed the game with a tap in to put the finishing touches on a strong showing from the Americans.

The USA will be back in action against Germany in the SheBelieves Cup on March 1. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters