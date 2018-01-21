The U.S. women's soccer team was dominant in its first game of the year Sunday against Denmark as it ran rampant, putting five goals past the Danes en route to a 5-1 win.

It was Denmark who scored the first goal of the game off a Nadia Nadim header but Mallory Pugh stole the headlines by tormenting Denmark's defense time and time again, assisting on the USA's opening goal and finding herself in dangerous positions all game.

Pickin' up right where she left off 🔥. @alexmorgan13 nets first goal of 2018. pic.twitter.com/SEu0K304PD — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

She turned from provider to scorer shortly after, scoring the third and fourth goal for the Americans to put the game officially out of reach for the Danes.

Pugh 😲 Pugh 😲 Pugh 😲. @malpugh shootin' the 💡s out in San Diego! pic.twitter.com/OtZdPGmn4i — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

Those two goals marked her first brace for the national team and moved her up the rankings of the most goals scored by a teenager in women's national team history.

Julie Ertz also got in on the action, scoring the winner with a perfectly weighted flick that floated just over the goalkeeper for the team's second goal while Crystal Dunn closed the game with a tap in to put the finishing touches on a strong showing from the Americans.

Crystal always gets it Dunn. Her goal seals the USWNT's 5-1 win over Denmark pic.twitter.com/LNehzb0uCW — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 22, 2018

The USA will be back in action against Germany in the SheBelieves Cup on March 1.